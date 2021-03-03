Advertisement
Woodstock police searching for pickup truck in connection to arson investigation
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 3:50PM EST
Suspect vehicle in Woodstock Ont. arson investigation on Feb. 21, 2021. (Supplied)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect vehicle wanted in relation to an arson investigation last month.
Around 6:20 a.m. Feb.21, emergency crews were called to a transport truck fire in the area of Parkinson Road, Universal Road and Welford Place.
A white 2013 International 40S truck was destroyed by the blaze, causing $70,000 in damage.
On Wednesday, police released two surveillance photos of a suspicious pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 519-421-TIPS (8477).
RELATED IMAGES