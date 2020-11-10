MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle reportedly caught fire at the Woodstock, Ont. OnRoute.

Oxford County OPP say they responded to the OnRoute on Highway 401 eastbound around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for reports a person and vehicle were on fire.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and driver and get the vehicle stopped, though three cruisers were damaged in the process.

The driver, a 41-year-old Brantford man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 401 was closed for more than six hours as the OPP investigated the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.