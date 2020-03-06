LONDON, ONT. -- Researchers at Western University are playing a key role in a national effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

Science professor Maxwell Smith is the project lead in examining the ethics underlying rapid research and development of coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

Prof. Anita Kothari, Lindsay Foisey and Lorie Donelle are part of a team helping public health officials provide timely evidence-based information on social media channels.

Smith has received a grant of $283,656, while Kothari’s team is receiving $129,600. Ottawa provided a total $26.7 million to 47 research teams to fast-track a Canadian response to COVID-19.

The grants were announced Friday.

Smith also has an ongoing ethics advisory role to the World Health Organization. He will examine how the world’s response to the Ebola might serve as an ethics template now.

“We’re all in this together. The more people worry that everyone is affected, or could be affected, the more we will see solidarity, to collaborate instead of to compete,” Smith says.

Kothari’s team is looking to develop an emergency response plan that public health agencies could use to standardize social-media strategies and monitor misinformation.