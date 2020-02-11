LONDON, ONT. -- London's first Chinese grocery store says it has taken a major hit over fears stemming from the novel coronavirus.

Management at United Supermarket on Adelaide Street North, which has been in operation for 11 years, tell CTV News that business is down by nearly 50 per cent, and they’ve had to reduce staff hours by about one third.

The business has also asked its employees who have visited China any time in the last few weeks to stay home.

It comes as the Middlesex-London Health Unit continues to advise that the risk for contracting the illness remains low.

London had one case of the seven positive cases for coronavirus in Canada, but that person’s condition been resolved, say health officials.