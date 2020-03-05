LONDON, ONT. -- A Chinese-Canadian grocery store in London that's lost business over coronavirus fears has stepped up in a big way to help the global effort to fight the virus.

United Supermarket on Adelaide Street North in London has raised $10,000 to date through customer donations to help Canadian researchers develop a vaccine for COVID-19 - now spreading around the globe.

Hundreds of donation receipts from just a dollar to five dollars have been proudly pasted to the inside wall, next to the cashier area.

The money is being used by researchers at Western University who are working with the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology to fight the deadly virus.