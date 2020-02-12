LONDON, ONT -- Health officials in the London region are continuing to inform the public about the low odds of contracting COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

At this point, Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health, says the "risks are low," but they are taking precautions.

Signs posted inside the Middlesex-London Health Unit at 50 King St. are in two different languages, and provide guidance for those returning from China.

"If you are returning from Hubei, China in the next 14 days, you need to report to public health," says Summers.

"If you are returning from China but not Hubei you need to monitor yourself for symptoms and contact us if you develop any respiratory symptoms like cough, cold or fever."

The message comes on the same day that London's one and only confirmed case of COVID-19 has now been resolved.

"They are feeling well, and because they had two subsequent negative tests results [in 24 hours] for coronavirus, they are out of isolation, and no longer ill or a risk to the community," adds Summers.

Health unit staff were in daily communication with the Western University student who had visited the affected region of China in late January.

The student in her 20s never went to campus after returning to London and sought treatment at University Hospital.

"They were supported while they were self-isolating," says Summers. "We also arranged for necessary tests to be done, to make sure we ruled the disease out moving forward."

On campus at Western, many were thrilled to hear that the student had been cleared.

During the entire process, the University Students' Council (USC) did their best to keep the community informed and address any fears or concerns.

"A few weeks ago we released a joint statement with Western University and the society of graduate students," says Cecilia Liu, of USC.

"Since then the community has come together with empathy and compassion for one another. Any students with concerns we'd say visit our website."

Despite published reports, the health unit says they are not probing any more possible cases of the virus in London at this time.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Canadians remain in quarantine in Trenton, Ont. after coming home from where the virus originated in central China.

Meanwhile more than 200 remain quarantined on a ship docked in Japan.