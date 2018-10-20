

CTV London





London police are alerting the public about another alleged sexual assault at a bus shelter.

Police say on Thursday night , a 26-year-old woman told police she was assaulted by a male while waiting for an LTC bus near the intersection of Commissioners Road East and Deveron Crescent.

This comes after a 17-year-old female told police she was sexually assaulted by a male at a bus shelter last Sunday.

Police say on Thursday, a male approached the bus shelter and began pacing back and forth. He then entered the bus shelter, assaulted the female and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as black, 30 years of age and approximately 6-foot-2.

Police say he has a skinny build and was wearing all dark clothing including a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and something covering his face.

Police say Sunday's incident happened just after 7 p.m. in a bus shelter at the intersection of Oxford Street West, just east of Proudfoot Lane.

Police say the male approached the bus shelter from the south, sexually assaulted the female and then fled on foot.

He ran westbound on Oxford Street West and crossed Proudfoot Lane, they said.

The suspect is described as a black man, 19 or 20 years of age, and approximately 5-foot-8.

He has a slim-to-medium build, small eyes, short black hair and was clean shaven.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, white athletic shorts with possibly a red-coloured design along the sides and white sneakers.

The suspect was also carrying a purple "Western" hooded sweatshirt with the Mustang logo along the sleeve.

He was observed putting on the sweatshirt with the hood up while he was running from the scene. He may have also been carrying a small bag with him.

Neither female had physical injuries.

Both areas were searched by police at the time, but the suspect was not located

Police are offering these safety tips to those waiting in bus shelters:Be aware of your surroundings, especially when alone and within a bus shelter: