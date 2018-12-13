

CTV London





Woodstock police have released video and are asking for public help to identify suspects in an early morning break and enter.

Investigators say sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday a male and female suspect broke into a business at the corner of Dundas Street and Light Street.

The pair left with an undisclosed amount of property and cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.