LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP are investigating after a motorcycle and a car collided with each other near Bayfield Wedneday afternoon, injuring two people.

Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Bayfield Road near Forest Ridge Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a child passenger on the motorcycle was transported to hospital by air ambulance. The child is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries

Bayfield Road is currently closed between Highway 21 and Orchard Line.

Motorists should avoid the area.