Motorcyclist and child passenger injured in collision near Bayfield, Ont.
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 2:17PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 19, 2021 3:45PM EDT
Motorcycle crash near Bayfield, Ont. on May 19, 2021.
LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP are investigating after a motorcycle and a car collided with each other near Bayfield Wedneday afternoon, injuring two people.
Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Bayfield Road near Forest Ridge Road.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a child passenger on the motorcycle was transported to hospital by air ambulance. The child is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries
Bayfield Road is currently closed between Highway 21 and Orchard Line.
Motorists should avoid the area.
