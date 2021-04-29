Advertisement
OPP investigating death on Huron County farm
Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 4:35PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating a person's death on a Huron County farm Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to a farm on Cranbrook Road, south of Ethel, in Huron East around 11:30 a.m. That's when they found an unresponsive person without vital signs.
The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
An autopsy will be conducted Friday.