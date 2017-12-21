

CTV London





Union Gas customers will be getting a break on their bill come the New Year.

Union Gas says it has received approval from the Ontario Energy Board to adjust its rates for natural gas customers effective Jan. 1.

In Southern Ontario it means a decrease of about $28 a year, or about four per cent of the total natural gas bill.

Reductions are also being put in place for the Northwestern and Northeastern parts of the province.

The rate changes mean the average annual bill for a residential household is between $783 and $1,058 depending on location.

In a news release, Union Gas says customer rates are adjusted quarterly, without mark-up, to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas supplies.

To view current rate information by postal code, Union Gas customers can visit www.uniongas.com/residentialrates.