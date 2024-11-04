LONDON
London

    • Knights post sixth straight win

    The London Knights defeated Owen Sound 2-1 on Nov, 3, 2024. (Source: London Knights/X) The London Knights defeated Owen Sound 2-1 on Nov, 3, 2024. (Source: London Knights/X)
    Easton Cowan scored at 3:59 of overtime as the visiting London Knights edged the Owen Sound Attack 2-1 for London 's sixth straight win.

    Jacob Julien also scored for the Knights (10-4).

    Braedyn Rogers scored for the Attack (3-8-2-2).

    London plays again on Friday, hosing North Bay.

