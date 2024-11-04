Knights post sixth straight win
Easton Cowan scored at 3:59 of overtime as the visiting London Knights edged the Owen Sound Attack 2-1 for London 's sixth straight win.
Jacob Julien also scored for the Knights (10-4).
Braedyn Rogers scored for the Attack (3-8-2-2).
London plays again on Friday, hosing North Bay.
