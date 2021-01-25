Advertisement
Two small kids found in vehicle after alleged impaired driver crashes into ditch
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 8:12PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- Children's Aid Society of Oxford County has been notified after an alleged impaired driver crashed with two small children in the vehicle.
OPP were called to the crash along the 401 in South West Oxford Township after the vehicle went into a ditch.
That's when they found the children inside.
A 36-year-old Woodstock resident is facing impaired driving and drug charges.