'It's painful to see that': Neighbours express concern for children impacted by Sarnia homicide investigation

Sarnia police arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a fellow boarding house resident over the weekend.

Police reported receiving a 911 call directing them to a boarding house at 194 Queen St. just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

They said two residents were arguing when one grabbed a knife, stabbing the victim several times. Police arrived and were able to make a quick arrest, but the police action also led to a frightening episode for a mother and her three children.

Cassandra Hillman told CTV News she received a call from a neighbour telling her police were at the building.

Her apartment is the only one on the upper level, so she went down to find out why police were there, "I went down the stairs and as soon as I hit my porch the cops were, like, coming into the porch. And they told me to stop and put my hands up, and they cuffed me right away."

Hillman said her most immediate concern was for her 6-year-old daughter. Becoming emotional, she said, “I was afraid that she was going to come down and see me in cuffs."

Rooming house resident Cassandra Hillman, seen on Dec. 2, 2024, says she and her 15-year-old son were handcuffed as part of police investigation on Dec. 1. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Soon, Hillman's daughter and her two sons, one 14 and one 15, were being brought out by police.

The oldest was also in handcuffs, "I understand that they have to do their jobs and clear everything, but I don't understand what that officer's mind was, was to arrest a minor coming out of his bed."

She said her son insists he did nothing to provoke the officer. Hillman said she and her children were brought to the west side of Queen Street and told to stay on the side of the road.

She said the four spent more than an hour outside in below zero temperatures with minimal clothing, "So we were in cuffs and with no shoes or coat on until, like, [6:15 a.m.]."

"It's painful to see that,” said neighbour Shaun Mitchell, who lives in the two-storey walk-up that sits adjacent to the rooming house and was concerned for the children. "Forced out into the cold, no blanket, like, you know what I mean? No shoes and socks."

Hillman said she was directed to a woman's shelter while the investigation is underway but said for the sake of her children she decided to go to a motel instead.

She paid out of pocket but has since learned that victim services will pay for the hotel and food until they can get back in their room; likely by mid-week.

Hillman and others said the stabbing victim was a Lambton College student who came from India.

Hillman added he had only been in the rooming house for about three days.

Police have charged 36-year-old Crossley Hunter with second degree murder.