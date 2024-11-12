LONDON
London

    • Holiday parades in and around the London area

    (Source: Neydtstock/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Neydtstock/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    Santa Claus will be busy over the next several weeks in the London area.

    CTV News has compiled a list of all the local parades where you can catch the big man in red.

    We will also be creating an interactive map and photo gallery of the best and brightest decorations and light displays in the region.

    Please email us at londonnews@ctv.ca to have your address and photos added to the map and gallery.

     

    Friday Nov. 15

    Chatham - 6:30 p.m.
    Historic Downtown Chatham-BIA Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Historic Downtown Chatham – Chatham Santa Claus Parade 2024

    Glencoe - 7 p.m.
    Glencoe Santa Claus Parade
    Link : Glencoe Santa Claus Parade

    St. Mary’s - 7 p.m.
    Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade

     

    Saturday Nov. 16

    Ingersoll - 11 a.m.
    Ingersoll Rotary 26th Annual Christmas Parade
    Link: Ingersoll Rotary 27th Annual Christmas Parade

    Wallaceburg - 6 p.m.
    Knights of Pythias Wallaceburg Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Knights of Pythias

    Exeter - 6 p.m.
    Exeter Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Exeter Lions Santa Claus Parade

    London - 6 p.m.
    London Santa Claus Parade
    Link: London Santa Claus Parade

    Woodstock - 6 p.m.
    Woodstock Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Tourism Oxford - Woodstock Santa Claus Parade 2024

    Tillsonburg - 6 p.m.
    Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Tourism Oxford - Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade

    Poplar Hill and Coldstream - 6:30 p.m.
    Poplar Hill & District Lions Club Santa Claus Parade 2024
    Link: Poplar Hill Coldstream Evening Christmas Parade

    Goderich – 7:15 p.m.
    Festival of Lights and Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Festival of Lights - Explore Goderich

     

    Saturday Nov. 23

    Strathroy - 1 p.m.
    The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade
    Link: The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade

    St. Thomas - 6 p.m.
    Optimist Santa Claus Parade
    Link: Optimist Santa Claus Parade

     

    Friday Nov. 29

    Port Stanley - 7 p.m.
    Dickens Days Night Parade
    Link: Dickens' Days Santa Claus Parade

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News