Holiday parades in and around the London area
Santa Claus will be busy over the next several weeks in the London area.
CTV News has compiled a list of all the local parades where you can catch the big man in red.
Friday Nov. 15
Chatham - 6:30 p.m.
Historic Downtown Chatham-BIA Santa Claus Parade
Link: Historic Downtown Chatham – Chatham Santa Claus Parade 2024
Glencoe - 7 p.m.
Glencoe Santa Claus Parade
Link : Glencoe Santa Claus Parade
St. Mary’s - 7 p.m.
Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade
Link: Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade
Saturday Nov. 16
Ingersoll - 11 a.m.
Ingersoll Rotary 26th Annual Christmas Parade
Link: Ingersoll Rotary 27th Annual Christmas Parade
Wallaceburg - 6 p.m.
Knights of Pythias Wallaceburg Santa Claus Parade
Link: Knights of Pythias
Exeter - 6 p.m.
Exeter Santa Claus Parade
Link: Exeter Lions Santa Claus Parade
London - 6 p.m.
London Santa Claus Parade
Link: London Santa Claus Parade
Woodstock - 6 p.m.
Woodstock Santa Claus Parade
Link: Tourism Oxford - Woodstock Santa Claus Parade 2024
Tillsonburg - 6 p.m.
Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade
Link: Tourism Oxford - Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade
Poplar Hill and Coldstream - 6:30 p.m.
Poplar Hill & District Lions Club Santa Claus Parade 2024
Link: Poplar Hill Coldstream Evening Christmas Parade
Goderich – 7:15 p.m.
Festival of Lights and Santa Claus Parade
Link: Festival of Lights - Explore Goderich
Saturday Nov. 23
Strathroy - 1 p.m.
The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade
Link: The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade
St. Thomas - 6 p.m.
Optimist Santa Claus Parade
Link: Optimist Santa Claus Parade
Friday Nov. 29
Port Stanley - 7 p.m.
Dickens Days Night Parade
Link: Dickens' Days Santa Claus Parade
