Holiday parades in and around the London area

Santa Claus will be busy over the next several weeks in the London area.

CTV News has compiled a list of all the local parades where you can catch the big man in red.

We will also be creating an interactive map and photo gallery of the best and brightest decorations and light displays in the region.

Please email us at londonnews@ctv.ca to have your address and photos added to the map and gallery.

Friday Nov. 15

Chatham - 6:30 p.m.

Historic Downtown Chatham-BIA Santa Claus Parade

Link: Historic Downtown Chatham – Chatham Santa Claus Parade 2024

Glencoe - 7 p.m.

Glencoe Santa Claus Parade

Link : Glencoe Santa Claus Parade

St. Mary’s - 7 p.m.

Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade

Link: Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade

Saturday Nov. 16

Ingersoll - 11 a.m.

Ingersoll Rotary 26th Annual Christmas Parade

Link: Ingersoll Rotary 27th Annual Christmas Parade

Wallaceburg - 6 p.m.

Knights of Pythias Wallaceburg Santa Claus Parade

Link: Knights of Pythias

Exeter - 6 p.m.

Exeter Santa Claus Parade

Link: Exeter Lions Santa Claus Parade

London - 6 p.m.

London Santa Claus Parade

Link: London Santa Claus Parade

Woodstock - 6 p.m.

Woodstock Santa Claus Parade

Link: Tourism Oxford - Woodstock Santa Claus Parade 2024

Tillsonburg - 6 p.m.

Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade

Link: Tourism Oxford - Tillsonburg Santa Claus Parade

Poplar Hill and Coldstream - 6:30 p.m.

Poplar Hill & District Lions Club Santa Claus Parade 2024

Link: Poplar Hill Coldstream Evening Christmas Parade

Goderich – 7:15 p.m.

Festival of Lights and Santa Claus Parade

Link: Festival of Lights - Explore Goderich

Saturday Nov. 23

Strathroy - 1 p.m.

The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade

Link: The Strathroy Lions-Ricco Foods Santa Claus Parade

St. Thomas - 6 p.m.

Optimist Santa Claus Parade

Link: Optimist Santa Claus Parade

Friday Nov. 29

Port Stanley - 7 p.m.

Dickens Days Night Parade

Link: Dickens' Days Santa Claus Parade