LONDON, ONT. -- A 53-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged with alleged fraud in relation to several complaints involving a Heating Ventilation and Air Condition business.

On December 12, the accused was charged at a North Street East, Tillsonburg address after a fraud investigation that took place between September 1, 2018 and January 21, 2020.

The accused has been charged with fraud under $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.