LONDON
London

    • OPP seize over 50K worth of drugs in Oxford County

    OPP seized about $51,000 worth of drugs in Ingersoll on Nov. 27, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) OPP seized about $51,000 worth of drugs in Ingersoll on Nov. 27, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    A traffic stop led to a significant drug bust in Oxford County.

    OPP officers say they were on general patrol in Ingersoll on Nov. 27, when they pulled a car over for a traffic stop.

    According to police, an investigation that came from that traffic stop led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs valued at about $51,000.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold

    The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says a new framework for negotiations that Canada Post presented over the weekend moved closer to the union's position on some issues, but that it remains far from what members could ratify.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News