    Charges laid after 'shelter in place' in Tillsonburg

    Source: OPP West Region Communications/X.
    Police in Tillsonburg have seized a firearm and illegal drugs after an investigation last week.

    Around 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, Oxford OPP officers were on general patrol in Tillsonburg when an active investigation began.

    Residents and businesses on Lisgar Avenue near the site of the investigation were asked to shelter in place. The move was a precaution and was lifted a short time after, according to police.

    No injuries were reported and a 19 year old from Brampton was arrested and charged.

    Charges include

    • Careless Storage of Firearm
    • Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
    • Carrying Concealed Weapon
    • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
    • Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
    • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts)

