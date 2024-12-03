Charges laid after 'shelter in place' in Tillsonburg

Police in Tillsonburg have seized a firearm and illegal drugs after an investigation last week.

Around 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, Oxford OPP officers were on general patrol in Tillsonburg when an active investigation began.

Residents and businesses on Lisgar Avenue near the site of the investigation were asked to shelter in place. The move was a precaution and was lifted a short time after, according to police.

No injuries were reported and a 19 year old from Brampton was arrested and charged.

Charges include