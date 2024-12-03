LONDON
    • Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener

    Items seized as part of Project Napoli. (Source: OPP) Items seized as part of Project Napoli. (Source: OPP)
    An OPP operation that started in August has resulted in 18 charges among seven people.

    OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.

    On Nov. 21, police from several detachments used 10 search warrants in Kitchener, Woodstock and Oxford County.

    Detachments involved

    • OPP CSCU from Oxford County, Brant County, Haldimand/Norfolk County, Essex County, Wellington County, Lambton County, Perth/Huron County and Elgin/Middlesex County
    • OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau
    • OPP Biker Enforcement Unit
    • OPP Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team
    • OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit
    • OPP Emergency Response Team
    • OPP Canine
    • Brant County OPP Detachment
    • Oxford County OPP Detachment
    • Haldimand County OPP Detachment
    • WPS Drugs and Intelligence Unit
    • WPS Canine
    • WPS uniform members
    • Waterloo Regional Police Service

     

    Items Seized

    • 1.6 kilograms suspected methamphetamine
    • 1.3 kilograms suspected cocaine
    • 2,500 alprazolam tablets
    • $20,000 in Canadian currency
    • five cell phones
    • two digital scales
    • drugs seized with estimated street value of $281,000.

    The people charged include a 30 year old from Kitchener, a 33 year old from Kitchener, a 28 year old from London, A 31 year old from Kitchener, a 44 year old from Woodstock, a 52 year old from Woodstock and a 56 year old from Norwich Township.

    Everybody charged is either being held in custody or released with court appearances scheduled for January.

