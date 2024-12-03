Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener

An OPP operation that started in August has resulted in 18 charges among seven people.

OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.

On Nov. 21, police from several detachments used 10 search warrants in Kitchener, Woodstock and Oxford County.

Detachments involved

OPP CSCU from Oxford County, Brant County, Haldimand/Norfolk County, Essex County, Wellington County, Lambton County, Perth/Huron County and Elgin/Middlesex County

OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau

OPP Biker Enforcement Unit

OPP Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team

OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit

OPP Emergency Response Team

OPP Canine

Brant County OPP Detachment

Oxford County OPP Detachment

Haldimand County OPP Detachment

WPS Drugs and Intelligence Unit

WPS Canine

WPS uniform members

Waterloo Regional Police Service

Items Seized

1.6 kilograms suspected methamphetamine

1.3 kilograms suspected cocaine

2,500 alprazolam tablets

$20,000 in Canadian currency

five cell phones

two digital scales

drugs seized with estimated street value of $281,000.

The people charged include a 30 year old from Kitchener, a 33 year old from Kitchener, a 28 year old from London, A 31 year old from Kitchener, a 44 year old from Woodstock, a 52 year old from Woodstock and a 56 year old from Norwich Township.

Everybody charged is either being held in custody or released with court appearances scheduled for January.