Another delay extends repairs to city hall’s entrance into the new year

The completion date for repairing the front canopy of London City Hall has once again been moved back.

Work began in March to repair the soffit and interior of the canopy, but the anticipated completion date has moved from July 31, to November 29, to early January.

"City Hall’s front entrance will remain temporarily closed until early January. This is due to shipment delays of required essential materials,” Lynda Stewart, director, Fleet and Facilities wrote in a statement to CTV News.

The high-profile project that has seen plywood cladding cover the front entrance of city hall and required the public to enter through the rear door that faces Reg Cooper Square.

The project will repair a water damaged soffit, remove asbestos, and repair mechanical systems inside the large canopy that overhangs the entrance.

After missing the initial completion date on July 31, a report to city council explained that the scope of work increased significantly after contractors were able to inspect the conditions inside the canopy.

The additional work was necessary to ensure the structural integrity and prevent more significant problems in the future.

In August council endorsed spending an additional $75,000, bringing the total cost of the work to $413,700.

According to Stewart, the latest delay will not increase the cost of the project.