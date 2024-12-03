School closures and bus cancellations, more squalls expected Tuesday morning
It remains a winter wonderland across the London region, with snow blanketing midwestern Ontario.
‘Leave yourself some extra time Tuesday morning, navigating some snow-covered, icy roads as snow squalls continue,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
PHOTO GALLERY: Snow Arrives in the London area
She adds that a snow squall is expected over London first thing in the morning, and then that squall will migrate eastward.
Atchison warns snowfall accumulations Tuesday morning could be anywhere from two to 10 cm, “We’ll see a break in the action as we head into Tuesday afternoon.”
Come Wednesday, “A clipper on the move. Snow and gusty winds expected. This one will bring another push of cold, arctic air,” said Atchison.
Bus Cancellations
TVDSB School Closures
- Medway High School
- Centennial Central Public School
- Oxbow Public School
- Valleyview Public School
- North Middlesex District High School
- East Williams Memorial Public School
- McGillivray Central Public School
- Parkhill-West Williams Public School
- Wilberforce Public School
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Tuesday: Local snow squalls and flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. Periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 10 overnight.
Wednesday: Periods of snow. Windy. High zero.
Thursday: Flurries or snow squalls. Blowing snow. Windy. High minus 2.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.
Should Canada be America's 51st state? Trump was 'teasing us,' says minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with all opposition leaders today before question period to brief them about his meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
South Korean parliament votes to defy president by lifting his declaration of martial law
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate 'anti-state' forces as he struggles against an opposition that controls the country's parliament and that he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.
Jewish pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Ottawa parliament building
A group of Jewish-Canadian activists protesting Israel's ongoing armed offensive in Gaza have occupied a parliamentary building in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Toronto library apologizes after staff at east-end branch refuse to help lost girl
The Toronto Public Library is apologizing after staff at a branch in the city’s east end refused to provide a lost child with access to a telephone.
2 Ontario men charged after police seize US$40M in suspected cocaine from tractor-trailer in Illinois
Two Ontario men are facing charges after police in the U.S. say they seized 540 kilograms of cocaine from a tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 in Illinois.
Quebec prisons on lockdown after correctional officer severely beaten
Quebec prisons were in lockdown on Tuesday after a correction officer at the Sorel-Tracy detention centre was attacked this week.
This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why
A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Kitchener
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener
OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.
Wanted man known to visit Kitchener, Hamilton, Toronto, Halton Region and Peel Region
Police are looking for a wanted man who has breached his statutory release.
Waterloo water main break causes traffic slowdowns
Traffic on Weber Street North has been reduced to one lane in each direction after a water main break near Lincoln Road.
Barrie
Snow-clearing efforts underway on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
Man accused of indecent act in Georgina arrested and charged
A man accused of an indecent act in the Town of Georgina has been arrested and charged.
Weapons and drug charges withdrawn against disbarred lawyer arrested in Wasaga Beach
The Crown has withdrawn charges due to a lack of evidence against a disbarred lawyer facing drug trafficking and weapons offences following a traffic stop in Wasaga Beach last summer.
Windsor
Average home price increases to $584,452 in Windsor-Essex
There was an increase in the average sales price of homes and market activity in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Highway 401 driver charged after Good Samaritan calls police
A 42-year-old driver on Highway 401 is facing impaired charges after a Good Samaritan called police.
Driver attempts to avoid police and ends up in ditch: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly tried to evade police and ended up in a ditch.
Northern Ontario
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
Sault Ste. Marie
Shooting on Manitoulin Island leads to attempted murder charges
Two people have been charged – one with attempted murder – following a shooting in Wikwemikong last week.
Snow squall warning in the Sault, heaviest snowfall expected tonight
Sault Ste. Marie's run of severe winter weather will continue Tuesday, with Environment Canada issuing another snow squall warning.
Ottawa
Ottawa to receive 5 cm of snow Wednesday, flurries Tuesday
Ottawa residents might soon have to start plowing their driveways with the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
-
Hydro-Québec is reporting extensive power outages across Gatineau on Tuesday morning.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING Process around Ontario Place redevelopment was 'unfair' and didn't follow rules: AG
Ontario's auditor general is slamming the Ford government for failing to follow proper process around the redevelopment of Ontario Place, including a revelation that senior staff communicated directly with Therme Canada and other applicants while proposals were still being accepted.
First snowfall expected for Toronto this week
Toronto is expecting it's first snowfall of the season this week.
Toronto may impose cap on number of Uber, Lyft drivers in the city
Toronto could soon introduce a cap on the number of licences issued to drivers who work for ride-hailing services, including Uber and Lyft.
Montreal
Montreal police set up checkpoints for winter tires
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were out on Tuesday stopping drivers and checking their tires to be sure they were ready for winter.
Quebec to investigate 2 CEGEPs in connection with student safety
Two English-language CEGEPs in Montreal are expected to be investigated by the Quebec Ministry of Higher Education following student complaints about a tense climate due to the war in the Middle East.
Atlantic
Snow, rain, and wind expected with early December storm on Thursday
A developing low pressure skirting colder air in place across eastern parts of the country will bring snow, rain, and wind to the Maritimes on Thursday.
Woman dies three weeks after being struck by vehicle in Red Bank, N.B.
A woman who was struck by a vehicle in New Brunswick three weeks ago has now died from her injuries.
Woman, 22, dies after side-by-side crash in Belnan, N.S.
A 22-year-old woman has died following a collision between a side-by-side and a vehicle in Belnan, N.S., over the weekend.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg crews respond to Young Street Fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services (WFPS) extinguish early morning fire on Young Street.
Winnipeg man arrested in 1997 New Jersey murder
A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a cold case investigation of a 1997 murder in New Jersey.
Calgary
Calgary Flames to honour Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
Former Calgary Flames favourite Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will be honoured Tuesday night at the team's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Controversial Glenmore Landing redevelopment set for heated council hearing
Calgarians will have a chance to voice their opinion on a controversial development at a southwest shopping complex to city council Tuesday.
Spruce Meadows sees record-breaking attendance at annual Christmas market
Spruce Meadows saw a record number of people attend its annual International Christmas Market this year.
Edmonton
Residents of Alta. town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks
Residents of a northern Alberta town have voted in favour of a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
Pet supply donation drive is underway in pet stores across Edmonton
Giving Tuesday is underway and Edmontonians can help families with pets by donating pet supplies this holiday season.
Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
Const. Bridget Morla, a Leduc RCMP officer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened two years ago.
Regina
Woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after early morning shooting: Regina police
Regina police say a woman was taken to hospital early Tuesday morning with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries following a possible shooting.
Man fined more than $10K after 35 walleye found in Sask. home, elephant ivory rosaries and rings seized
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a man is facing a fine of $10,550 after 35 walleye fish were found in his Saskatchewan home and four rosaries and three rings made of elephant ivory were seized after an initial search of luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.
Saskatoon
One woman arrested following stabbing in Saskatoon
One woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Saskatoon on Monday night.
Meth, guns seized during drug trafficking bust in North Battleford, 3 charged: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged three people and seized multiple guns following a drug trafficking investigation in the Battlefords area.
Vancouver
Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say
Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.
B.C. nurse suspended 8 months for sharing patient records
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for eight months after inappropriately accessing and sharing private patient health information, according to the professional regulator.
Pedestrian struck by car on Steveston Highway, portion of road closed
A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car at the Steveston Highway off-ramp in Richmond, B.C.
Vancouver Island
'A piece of our hearts missing:' B.C. family announces tragic end to search for missing man with dementia
A 64-year-old man who went missing from his Saanich long-term care home last month has been found deceased on the Westshore – with his wallet and Cleveland Browns trading cards, according to family.