LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford OPP are investigating after a stolen truck went up in flames in East-Zorra Tavistock.

Monday morning at 1:53 a.m emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle on fire at Cassel Side Road, East Zorra-Tavistock.

The fire department extinguished the blaze and it was later discovered that the truck had been reported stolen.

Police say the stolen vehicle was described as a brown-coloured 2006 Ford F150.

Police are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation.

If anyone in the surrounding area has any video surveillance footage that may have captured the vehicle or persons of interest, they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.