MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police say they have charged a 48-year-old woman under the Reopening Ontario Act.

According to police the charge stems from a downtown church gathering on Sunday that exceeded provincial gathering limits.

The woman was charged with organizing an event which exceeded the number of permitted people.

Under the current lockdown restrictions, religious services are restricted to 10 people both indoors and outdoors.

Police say they observed well over the allowed limit inside the church, with many not physically distancing or wearing masks.