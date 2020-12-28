LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have charged a London man after $20,000 worth of cellphones and tablets were stolen from a Talbot Street store.

On Monday, police released details of the crime, which took place on Christmas Eve.

Officers responded after an alarm was tripped at a Rogers store, just after 3 a.m.

They found a shattered front window, but say the suspect was gone.

After reviewing security video, a suspect was identified. Officers also determined a stolen vehicle with stolen plates was used.

After the car was spotted in Elgin County and in the City of London, police made an arrest in Woodstock.

The man, 26, faces one count of break and enter and four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.