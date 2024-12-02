Two people stabbed in Owen Sound, police arrest suspect

A reported stabbing early Monday morning has resulted in charges being laid in Owen Sound.

Police say the incident happened just before 5 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 800-block of 2nd Avenue East.

According to police, two people were hurt.

The victims, two males, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect soon after, police say.

A 23-year-old man from Owen Sound has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the people involved do know each other and there are no public safety concerns.

The accused is in custody pending his bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.