'Snow streamer' moves across the region with snow squall warning still in effect

A snowsquall warning is in effect for southern Ontario, stretching from London-Middlesex, parts of Oxford County, Lambton County, Huron-Perth, including Goderich and Stratford, through to Kincardine, Saugeen Shores, Owen Sound, Barrie and Collingwood.

According to Environment Canda, intense snow squalls are moving through Tuesday morning with snowfall accumulations upwards of 50cm.

"Northwesterly flow off Lake Huron will continue to result in intense snow squalls over the next couple days. As is common with snow squalls, snowfall amounts will be highly variable," said Environment Canada.

Areas closer to Lake Huron could exceed 50cm by Tuesday morning with peak snowfall rates of five to 10 cm per hour.

Poor to zero visibility is expected at times with power outages also possible because of the heavy, wet snow.

Bus cancellations

All school purpose vehicles for TVDSB and LDCSB are cancelled for the entire day

All transportation for Huron-Perth Student Transportation Services is cancelled

Shared School Services Transportation has cancelled buses for the day

Local reaction

Watching a snowplow clear a south London Tim Horton’s, Londoner Caitlin said she is ready for a “horrible, long winter.”

“Well, we’ve had it so easy the past few years, but now it is finally here,” she added.

Gerry Admans felt fortunate to be scooping up a few centimeters of snow in his driveway, “I just got an email from my son in Lucan, and they have got three feet of snow yesterday! His truck is covered in snow.”

The sheer force of the squalls in some spots was enough for school boards to cancel busing for the day.

But not everybody got the message before heading out.

“My wife just texted me telling me that the busses were canceled, so now we’re driving in,” said one surprised father who grew up in Winnipeg. “I've never had a snow day until I moved to Ontario.”

Diaza was bundled up from head to paw in doggie winter wear for good reason.

The young dog was born into a scorching climate before being adopted and brought to Canada by her human friend Jan Martin, “She came from Qatar. So, she was a desert dog. And her first winter was pretty shocking for her. But she's adapted well.”

It’s fair to say that most Londoners, save for children and outdoor winter sports enthusiasts, might have given Old Man Winter the cold should Monday morning.

But most, including Caitlin, see a bright side, “A white Christmas, finally! Because, you know, we struggled with those for the past few years.”

Jan Martin and pup Diaza on Dec. 2, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Local snow squalls and flurries. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Monday Night: Local snow squalls and flurries. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 this evening.

Tuesday: Local snow squalls and flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Periods of snow. Windy. High minus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or snow squalls. Blowing snow. Windy. High minus 3.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.