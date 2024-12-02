Startling admission by defence at bush bash shooting trial

As the lengthy bush bash shooting trial resumed this week, the day started with a stunning admission from defence lawyer Ricardo Golec, who represents the accused in this case, 23-year-old Carlos Guerra Guerra.

"It is admitted that Carlos Guerra Guerra discharged the firearm that shot and lead to the death of Josue Silva," Golec told the jury. "And that firearm was brought to the scene by Mr. Guerra Guerra's group."

After that, the Crown continued with its case, calling up the best friend of Josue Silva to the stand.

Logan Marshall told the court he was involved in the loud altercation that took place at the bush bash off of Pack Road in southwest London on July 30 of 2021.

He said after a drink was spilled, there was yelling and screaming between a group of young people and he and others wanted them to head out from the large gathering, saying, "The guy was ready to leave but the girl was still yelling saying her brother-in-law was going to come back for us."

He said a short while later he was told that people were coming with machetes and weapons and he got frightened, "I rounded up a bunch of people that were with me and went to go hide, we were terrified."

He continued, "We were scared. At that point I had a terrible feeling."

Marshall said when they came out from hiding, "I was hit in the back of the head with something that felt like metal. I began to run into the forest and I heard a loud bang. My first thought was to run as fast as I could, basically to run for my life."

Friends would eventually drive Marshall to hospital so he could get treated for his injury and that’s when he found out that the 18-year-old Silva had died after being shot in the stomach.

He testified he was upset, saying, "I punched a sign a few times and tore up my hands after I was told of news of what happened."

Days later, Guerra Guerra would be arrested and charged by London police. He has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Marshall said after the shooting, his friends, including some who were at the bush bash, gathered at his home, saying there was, "A mixture of shock, terrified still and overwhelmed with emotions. Just trying to be there for the people around me, be there for the Silva's."

Then while fighting back tears, Marshall recalled the last text he sent Silva after learning he had been hurt that night, "After I found out he was injured, I just said ‘I'm sorry,’ even though I had to run for my life, part of me feels guilty for running away and not being there for him."

Later under cross-examination from Golec, it was suggested to the witness that he and his group were challenging the others to fight and Marshall responded, “I did not know there was going to be a fight.”

The trial resumes on Tuesday.