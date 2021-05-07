Advertisement
Two sent to hospital after south London crash
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 4:44PM EDT
A crash in south London, Ont. sent two people to hospital on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are investigating after a collision in the south end of the city Friday afternoon.
Two people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries after the crash around 3:30 p.m.
Police say there were reports of "multiple injured parties," but it's unclear if anyone else was injured.
The crash happened at Wonderland Road South and Southdale Road West.
Wonderland remains closed from Southdale to Bradley Avenue and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing.
