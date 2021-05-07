MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are investigating after a collision in the south end of the city Friday afternoon.

Two people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries after the crash around 3:30 p.m.

Police say there were reports of "multiple injured parties," but it's unclear if anyone else was injured.

The crash happened at Wonderland Road South and Southdale Road West.

Wonderland remains closed from Southdale to Bradley Avenue and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.