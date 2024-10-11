Sarnia business owner charged with theft and fraud

LONDON
    A Sarnia business owner has been charged with theft and fraud after a police investigation.

    Officers investigated several complaints they received about the owner of McMillan Flooring and More Inc. soliciting business between May and June, taking deposits and then not doing the work.

    According to police, the alleged fraud included false excuses for material and install delays, ignoring customer inquiries, and ultimately failing to deliver the ordered flooring.

    A 33-year-old man is charged with five counts of fraud under $5,000, five counts of theft under $5,000 and once couth each of fraud and theft over $5,000.

    Tips to help avoid fraud

    • Get multiple quotes and check references
    • Verify licensing and insurance
    • Get everything in writing
    • Never pay in full upfront
    • Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics
    • Do your research

