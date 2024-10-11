Sarnia business owner charged with theft and fraud
A Sarnia business owner has been charged with theft and fraud after a police investigation.
Officers investigated several complaints they received about the owner of McMillan Flooring and More Inc. soliciting business between May and June, taking deposits and then not doing the work.
According to police, the alleged fraud included false excuses for material and install delays, ignoring customer inquiries, and ultimately failing to deliver the ordered flooring.
A 33-year-old man is charged with five counts of fraud under $5,000, five counts of theft under $5,000 and once couth each of fraud and theft over $5,000.
Tips to help avoid fraud
- Get multiple quotes and check references
- Verify licensing and insurance
- Get everything in writing
- Never pay in full upfront
- Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics
- Do your research
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economy adds 47,000 jobs in September, unemployment rate falls to 6.5 per cent
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
Trudeau tells premiers to start cutting pharmacare deals as soon as possible
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on provinces and territories to start negotiating pharmacare deals as soon as possible, now that the federal legislation to enact the program has become law.
Common heart conditions raise the risk of dementia, experts say
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
'He told me he fell in love with me': Canadian senior loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?
Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.
Residents repair their homes and clean up after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida
Florida residents repaired damage from Hurricane Milton and cleaned up debris Friday after the storm smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes.
Gruelling days and gratitude for Canadian linemen helping with U.S. hurricane outages
Quebecer Stephan Perreault and his team of linemen have been helping restore power in North Carolina since Hurricane Helene hit in late September, and they don't expect to be heading home any time soon.
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a 'mini miracle'
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.