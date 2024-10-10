One young man in hospital following stabbing at Oakridge Secondary School

One young man is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing at Oakridge Secondary School on Thursday morning.

At around 9:15 a.m. emergency services responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the area of Oxford Street West and Fiddlers Green Road.

The victim was located with stab wounds and taken to hospital for treatment. London police say that his life is not in danger, but have indicated that he was stabbed by another young person on school property.

An email sent to parents of students at Oakridge Secondary School indicated that administration was aware of a ‘serious incident that occurred on school property this morning.’

The school remained open throughout the day, as it was determined that there was ‘no ongoing threat to the school community.’ A trauma event response team was available for students and staff.

At this time, no arrests have been made or reported by London police.

The investigation is ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to contact them.