Legionnaires' outbreak that killed two people declared over by MLHU
An outbreak of Legionnaires' Disease has been declared over by the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU).
According to the health unit, between May 1 and Sept. 26, 2024, a total of 30 confirmed legionella cases met the criteria for inclusion in the outbreak.
"The date of symptom onset of the most recent case was Sept. 14. Now that 24 days have passed since any new cases has developed, the outbreak is considered over," read a statement from the health unit.
The people infected by the bacteria ranged in age from 37 to 87 and more than half were men. All 30 people were hospitalized at some point, nine were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, and two people died. One person remains in hospital.
Despite collecting environmental samples from 18 cooling tower sites, all close to the geographic centre of the cases, the health unit said,"No samples have yet detected legionella bacteria that is a match for that identified in the cases. However, results of the most recent round of tests are still with the Public Health Ontario lab, and it remains possible that a source could be found. If the source is found the community will be informed that the source has been found and sanitized."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economy adds 47,000 jobs in September, unemployment rate falls to 6.5 per cent
The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.
Trudeau touts 'real progress' on pharmacare, calls on premiers to start cutting deals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on provinces and territories to start negotiating pharmacare deals as soon as possible, now that the federal legislation to enact the program has become law.
Common heart conditions raise the risk of dementia, experts say
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
'He told me he fell in love with me': Canadian senior loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?
Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.
Residents repair their homes and clean up after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida
Florida residents repaired damage from Hurricane Milton and cleaned up debris Friday after the storm smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes.
Gruelling days and gratitude for Canadian linemen helping with U.S. hurricane outages
Quebecer Stephan Perreault and his team of linemen have been helping restore power in North Carolina since Hurricane Helene hit in late September, and they don't expect to be heading home any time soon.
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a 'mini miracle'
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.