Loud music complaint leads to stabbing in east London
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:27PM EDT
A man has been charged with aggravated assault after a disagreement allegedly escalated to a stabbing early Thursday.
London police responded to a home on Second Street around 12:15 a.m. after an altercation that was reportedly sparked by a complaint about loud music.
The alleged stabbing left a 29-year-old in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 30-year-old London man has been charged with aggravated assault in the incident.
He was expected to appear in court Thursday.