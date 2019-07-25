

CTV London





A man has been charged with aggravated assault after a disagreement allegedly escalated to a stabbing early Thursday.

London police responded to a home on Second Street around 12:15 a.m. after an altercation that was reportedly sparked by a complaint about loud music.

The alleged stabbing left a 29-year-old in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 30-year-old London man has been charged with aggravated assault in the incident.

He was expected to appear in court Thursday.