Pedestrian struck while using crosswalk in St. Thomas

    For the second time in two days, a pedestrian has ben struck by a vehicle in St. Thomas.

    On Thursday morning, officers were called to the east end of Wellington Street near the Elgin Mall.

    According to police, a pedestrian was struck while using a crosswalk and taken by paramedics to London Health Science Centre.

    The injured pedestrian was later released from hospital after suffering a concussion and getting stitches in their forehead.

    The driver of the vehicle was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

