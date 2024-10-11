Pedestrian struck while using crosswalk in St. Thomas

For the second time in two days, a pedestrian has ben struck by a vehicle in St. Thomas.

On Thursday morning, officers were called to the east end of Wellington Street near the Elgin Mall.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck while using a crosswalk and taken by paramedics to London Health Science Centre.

The injured pedestrian was later released from hospital after suffering a concussion and getting stitches in their forehead.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.