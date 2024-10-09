LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas police on scene of collision involving pedestrian

    Police on scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in St. Thomas, Ont. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) Police on scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in St. Thomas, Ont. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    St. Thomas police were on scene of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    Talbot Street was closed from White Street to Southwick Street for a period of time, but has since reopened.

    Police confirmed with CTV News one vehicle and a pedestrian were involved. One person has been taken to the hospital. The status of their injuries is not known at this time.

    Updates will come as they are provided.

