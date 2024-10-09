St. Thomas police on scene of collision involving pedestrian

St. Thomas police were on scene of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Talbot Street was closed from White Street to Southwick Street for a period of time, but has since reopened.

Police confirmed with CTV News one vehicle and a pedestrian were involved. One person has been taken to the hospital. The status of their injuries is not known at this time.

Updates will come as they are provided.