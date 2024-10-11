Arson being looked at in St. Thomas rail yard
A fire at the St. Thomas CN Rail yard on Thursday is being investigated as arson.
Crews were called to the tracks near Flora Street around 12 p.m. after a large pile of rail ties caught fire.
Officials said flames reached upwards of 20 ft and black smoke could be seen across the city.
People who live in the area were advised to close their windows and stay indoors.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters battle a railroad tie fire in St. Thomas, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 (Source: St. Thomas Fire Department)
