St. Thomas firefighters battle massive blaze on CN Rail property
A blaze which at its peak reached 20 feet in the air had St. Thomas firefighters busy on Thursday.
St. Thomas Fire Chief Dave Gregory remarked that the fire would likely be “a full day event” - with the size of the fire demanding their continued attention.
Fire Prevention Officer Chief Kim Destun said that first responders were initially called to the massive fire on CN Rail property in the north end of the city around noon, “We're keeping it cool, putting water on it and foam. We have waterworks here to to assist us and tear apart the pile and expedite that work.”
The fire brought out amateur photographers who, when they saw the smoke, headed to the site to take photos and post on social media.
St. Thomas Fire Department was advising those in the area to not only stay away, but remain indoors.
Destun said that the materials set on fire posed a risk to residents, “We're advising residents in the on the south side of the tracks to close their close their windows and doors and stay inside because it is that railroad ties are full of creosote and it's some pretty heavy black smoke.”
Firefighters battle a railroad tie tire in St. Thomas, Thursday, October 10, 2024 (Source: St. Thomas Fire Department)
A few hours after it started, firefighters had knocked down most of the fire and were just battling flare ups and the smoke.
Paramedics were on standby to assist any fire fighters in need of aid.
Gregory said that although many of the city’s firefighters were helping to battle the blaze, the city maintained the ability to respond to other incidents if needed, “So we have enough crews here to cover the city in the event of another emergency. And then we're going to call in extra guys to make sure these guys are switched out.”
Not only were more bodies necessary to help in the event of additional emergencies, but due to the long hours needed to fully extinguish the blaze, additional firefighters could be rotated in.
“They get some rehab, get some food and water into, rest up, and we'll switch off, because. This is just one of these ones. They could just be arm stretch here to put these out right now. We could be here all day,” said Gregory.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: 340 rescued following Hurricane Milton's widespread destruction
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre, Guilbeault claim victory after federal budget watchdog's updated carbon tax report
Both the Liberals and Conservatives are claiming a win after the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released an updated report on the economic impacts of the federal carbon tax on Canadian households.
Look up: Northern lights could be visible across Canada on Thursday night
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada on Thursday night.
Judge awards nurse nearly $61,000 after she was attacked by dog in N.S. home
A Halifax-area couple has been ordered to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked and injured a homecare nurse at their residence in 2016.
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: 340 rescued following Hurricane Milton's widespread destruction
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. Hundreds of residents have been rescued so far.
'The View' co-hosts come out swinging at Donald Trump a day after he insulted them
The hosts of ABC's 'The View' clapped back at Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican nominee for president insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
Winnipeg School Division apologizes over message displayed during professional development day
The superintendent of the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has apologized over a message displayed during a professional development day on Wednesday.
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.