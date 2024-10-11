LONDON
London

    • Sarnia Airbnb house raided as part of drug investigation

    Items seized as part of a drug bust by Sarnia police on Sept. 11, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Items seized as part of a drug bust by Sarnia police on Sept. 11, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    A Friday morning investigation in Sarnia dating involving an Airbnb property has led to charges for a Scarborough resident.

    In the early morning hours, police, including the emergency response team and major case action team, used a warrant to enter a home being operated as an Airbnb on Nelson Street.

    Once inside the home, police arrested one person and seized fentanyl, cocaine, Canadian cash, a digital scale and three cell phones.

    The estimated street value of the drugs was $34,925.00.

    An 18 year old from Scarborough has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

