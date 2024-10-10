Crash northwest of London closes road
OPP and Middlesex fire have closed Ilderton Road West, of Wonderland Road and east of Hyde Park Road.
According to police, a collision involving a transport truck and a tractor occurred early Thursday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
Officials are advising that parents can still pick their children up from Oxbow Public School from the Hyde Park Road side when school finishes.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TD Bank hit with record US$3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering
TD Bank will pay US$3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Millions without power amid path of destruction left by Hurricane Milton
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, causing widespread destruction and immobilizing critical infrastructure. The extent of the damage is not yet known.
Dozens of tornado warnings were issued ahead of Hurricane Milton. Is that normal?
Florida saw a record number of tornado warnings in a single day Wednesday. An expert says this phenomenon is not unheard of.
Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported
Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.
'The View' co-hosts come out swinging at Donald Trump a day after he insulted them
The hosts of ABC's 'The View' clapped back at Donald Trump on Thursday, a day after the Republican nominee for president insulted co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.
Poilievre says 'other ways' to address affordability for seniors than Bloc's proposed pension boost
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that while his party backed a Bloc Quebecois motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits, he thinks there are 'other ways' to address affordability for older Canadians.
Video shows violent robbery north of Toronto, suspects make off with suitcase full of cash: police
Police north of Toronto have released video of what they’re describing as a violent, targeted robbery in Thornhill, where suspects boxed in the victim’s car and made off with a suitcase filled with cash.
Ethel Kennedy, social activist and wife of Robert F. Kennedy, has died
Ethel Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy for decades thereafter, died on Thursday, her family said. She was 96.
Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears
Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.