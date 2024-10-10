LONDON
London

    • Crash northwest of London closes road

    A collision closed Ilderton Road between Wonderland Road and Hyde Park Road on Oct. 10, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) A collision closed Ilderton Road between Wonderland Road and Hyde Park Road on Oct. 10, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    OPP and Middlesex fire have closed Ilderton Road West, of Wonderland Road and east of Hyde Park Road.

    According to police, a collision involving a transport truck and a tractor occurred early Thursday afternoon. 

    No injuries were reported. 

    Officials are advising that parents can still pick their children up from Oxbow Public School from the Hyde Park Road side when school finishes.

