LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London is extending two-hours of free parking in the downtown core through the end of the year.

The pilot project is a move designed to help merchants cope through the pandemic.

This applies to all municipal on-street parking meters and municipal lots in the core as well as the Old East Village until Dec. 31.

Since its launch in July, free parking has been accessed over 7,100 times by drivers.

“The businesses in London’s core have shown great responsibility in following all health precautions to keep customers safe and make them feel a sense of comfort as they shop,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“Shopping local is an important way to show your support for the businesses and for our economy. Free parking makes it even easier to do that.”

Motorists need to use the promotional code ‘B2B20’ on the HonkMobile app.