LONDON, ONT. -- The trial for a man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a four-year-old on Mother’s Day in 2018 is expected to begin Monday.

Lawrence Allen Thompson was arrested and charged for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor after a four-year-old girl was taken while playing outside in an east-end neighbourhood.

According to police reports at the time Thompson is alleged to have driven a short distance through the neighbourhood and touched her inappropriately.

The girl was dropped off in the area of her home and ran off to tell her parents.

Thompson, a former janitor with the Thames Valley District School Board until 2014, has been accused of sexual assault and sexual interference before.

In 2009 he entered a peace bond and was not convicted of the charges he was facing at the time.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.

None of these charges have been proven in court.