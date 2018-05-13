

CTV London





More information is coming to light about the man arrested for allegedly abducting and molesting a 4-year-old girl on Mother's Day in London.

CTV London has learned that Lawrence Allen Thompson, 65, faced sexual assault and sexual interference charges in 2009.

Thompson was not convicted and entered into a peace bond.

Thompson is also a former janitor at Lorne Avenue Public School and was employed by the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) until 2014.

When asked about Thompson's tenure at the school board, officials released the following statement.

“TVDSB is deeply concerned about any threat to the safety of children in our community and will cooperate fully with any police investigation. While it is our policy not to comment on personnel matters, we will confirm that Lawrence Thompson ceased to be a TVDSB employee in 2014.”

On Tuesday afternoon, police announced they arrested Thompson.

He is charged with abduction of a person under the age of 14, kidnapping, sexual assault of a person under 16 and sexual interference of a person under 16.

Police say the girl was taken around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue.

The girl was outside playing with a sibling when she was picked up by a man driving a gold or beige-coloured older 4-door Chevrolet Impala.

Witnesses saw the car drive east on Melsandra but eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

Police say Thompson touched her inappropriately while she was in the car.

The girl was dropped off in the area of her home and ran off to tell her parents.

Thompson was to appear in bail court Wednesday.