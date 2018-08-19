Featured
Trailer rolls several times on Highway 401
Part of the 401 near Hespeler Rd. was shutdown for a crash involving a camper. (Courtesy: Shaun Sutter)
CTV London
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 10:41AM EDT
There was a dramatic crash after a trailer became unhitched from a vehicle on Highway 401.
It happened Saturday night in the westbound lanes of the highway near Hesperler Road.
The trailer rolled several times and was struck by another vehicle.
At least two westbound lanes were closed and a rotator was called in to remove the trailer.
OPP say no one was seriously hurt.