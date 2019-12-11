Tractor driver ejected following crash near Listowel
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 12:48PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 1:00PM EST
A pickup truck is damaged after police say it collided with a farm vehicle near Listowel, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Facebook / OPP West Region)
LONDON, ONT. -- A driver was airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a farm tractor near Listowel.
The crash happened Tuesday around 8 a.m. on Line 86 near Road 176 in Perth County.
Perth OPP say a pick-up truck crashed into the back of the tractor and the driver of the tractor was ejected.
The truck driver was not injured.