Featured
Windsor man charged after London teen allegedly forced into sex trade
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 11:06AM EDT
Windsor police say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after a teen girl was allegedly trafficked and forced into the sex trade.
They say the girl from London was communicating online with a man, and he brought her to Windsor.
They say the man and an adult female began controlling her movements and her money.
Police say they charged the man with human trafficking and forcible confinement, and they've issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old woman.