It's a pizza party for economic development in London thanks to a boost from Queen's Park.

The province is is partnering with Dr. Oetker Canada to fund a new, high-speed frozen pizza manufacturing line.

The $7 million dollar investment is expected to create 103 jobs and retain 115 positions at the plant at Veteran's Memorial Parkway and the 401.

The line will almost double production from 10,000 pizzas per hour to 18,000.

"Our government’s investment in Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd. will help secure a $54.5 million foreign direct investment in Ontario’s food processing sector and position the plant to compete globally. This will in turn help create and retain jobs, boost London’s local economy and support the competitiveness and further growth of Ontario’s agri-food sector," said Jeff Leal, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The cash will come from the Ontario Jobs and Prosperity Fund.