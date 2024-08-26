Community urged to turn out for hospital meetings

Residents in Chesley and Durham fighting for the future of their respective hospitals are being urged to attend community meetings this week.

Both the Save the Durham Hospital and Chesley Hospital Action Committee are urging residents to attend community meetings put on by the South Bruce Grey Health Centre Monday and Tuesday night.

Cuts to both hospitals have caused concern in the community about the future of both sites.

Chesley’s emergency room has seen reduced hours since 2019. Since April 2023, it’s only been open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on weekends and weeknights.

Hours at Durham’s emergency room was reduced to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in March and then saw its 10 bed inpatient unit closed in June, with those beds moved to hospitals in Walkerton and Kincardine.

The South Bruce Grey Health Centre said cuts were due to a lack of qualified nurses to cover shifts. They promised community meetings in the wake of the cutbacks.

Durham’s community meeting is tonight at 6 p.m., at the Durham Community Centre, and Chesley’s is Tuesday at 6 p.m., at the Chesley Community Centre.

People are asked to either register ahead of time by contacting communications@sbghc.on.ca or registering at the door.