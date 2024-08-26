Fatal hit and run reported from Walpole Island

One person has died following a hit and run crash on Walpole Island.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Lambton OPP and Walpole Island police and emergency services were called to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian was struck on the roadway and the vehicle fled the scene.

A 47-year-old man has been identified as the deceased.

Austin Road between Creek Road and River Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police said information and updates will be provided when they become available.