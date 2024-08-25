St. Thomas family loses dog in house fire

A St. Thomas family is grieving after the loss of their dog, Bella, in a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., fire crews responded to multiple 911 calls at a Trafalgar Street residence, just north of Talbot Street in the city’s downtown.

No one was home at the time of the fire and fire crews said they worked quickly to knock down the blaze at the rear of the home.

With additional resources needed, off-duty fire fighters were called in to aid.

Despite firefighters’ attempts to resuscitate the dog, she couldn’t be saved.

Victim Services was called in for the family, who went online to thank their neighbours, St. Thomas Police and Fire Services for their efforts in attempting to save their pet.

The fire has been deemed to be non-suspicious and the cause is still under investigation.