London auto parts maker Accuride slated to be closed in the new year

The union representing workers at the Accuride plant in London, Ont. says the company has informed them that operations will be winding down in the new year.

The east London plant located on Firestone Blvd. has more than 200 employees, including 187 members of UNIFOR Local 27.

For a period in the mid-1990’s, the London operation had more than 600 unionized workers.

Accuride manufactures steel wheels, primarily used in GM dual-wheel pick-up trucks.

The plant has operated under a cloud of uncertainty for more 20 years.

Accuride is currently owned by private equity group Crestview Partners - the auto parts maker slipped into bankruptcy protection in the United States, and Crestview announced last month that it was seeking a buyer for the Canadian operation.

Accuride Canada is slated for closure in in early 2025 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

They reported to the union that no buyer could be found, and the London plant will be shuttered.

UNIFOR national representative Luis Domingues puts part of the blame for the plant’s struggles at the feet of the ownership group.

Domingues told CTV News that private equity owners are less inclined to invest in operational upgrades, resulting in a steady decline in production efficiency.

He said the employees continued to pride themselves on turning out high-quality products despite the challenges they faced.

Domingues said the focus now will be on getting the best possible severance packages for those workers and assisting them in finding new employment.