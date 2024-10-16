'I don't believe it's a bluff': Accuride jobs may be on the line as union and company hope for sale
There are 180 jobs on the line at Accuride in London Ont. as the company restructures.
The North American division of the firm has filed for protection from its creditors in Canada and the U.S. – and this comes as unsettling news for the employees represented by Unifor Local 27.
The plant has been an east London fixture since it opened as Firestone in 1968, and for three decades, up to 800 employees enjoyed high wages and benefits.
However, in the ensuing years, Accuride became the site of a bitter strike, downsizing, and wage concessions.
Now, employees have been blindsided by the Chapter 11 filling in the U.S. and a Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act application in Canada.
The development comes just as contract talks in London were slated to begin.
"I don't believe it's a bluff," said Luis Domingues, a Unifor Local 27 National Rep, representing workers.
Unifor Local 27 National Rep Luis Domingues, seen on Oct. 16, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
He got wind of Accuride’s plans just a few hours ahead of employees.
“Members are worried. This is a big blow," he conceded.
Still, Domingues told CTV News London that he was told the company is set on selling the business, not closing it.
“Look, the message we received from the employer is that they're going to do their damnedest to sell it. We have had no discussions of plant closures with them - their message is they're going to take some time and make sure they can find a buyer for a great quality product and great workers. Hopefully, the jobs stay in the community and with the families that need them,” said Domingues.
Accuride in London Ont., seen on Oct. 16, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
The company says it will take up to 100 days to complete the restructuring. It has acquired $30 million from its lenders to keep operations moving as usual.
That assures workers they’ll be paid through Christmas.
Domingues hopes a sale will be secured before then, arguing the London plant is a tempting investment, “I do believe that the product is so good, and the business case is so good, that we should find the buyer for that place.”
Unionized workers at Accuride currently earn between $24 and $44 per hour.
In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Accuride wrote, "Accuride is in an active sale process to determine if there is a buyer for our London facility. If a sale cannot be consummated, we will begin to wind down that location. We are working with our customers to understand their requirements, which will determine the timeframe for a potential wind down, if a sale cannot be completed."
London Top Stories
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Dissatisfied Liberal MPs plan to ask PM Trudeau to step aside at next caucus meeting
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal Party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
The OPP has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
Canada Revenue Agency fires 330 employees over CERB claims during pandemic
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.
Trudeau says he has list of Conservatives vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party who are involved in or vulnerable to foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission of inquiry Wednesday.
Health Canada warns of banned baby walkers made available online
Health Canada released an advisory Wednesday warning that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury and reminding consumers the items are already banned in Canada.
Watch Nevada boy able to sleep with his eyes closed for the first time
A Nevada boy with a rare skin condition had life-changing eyelid and skin graft surgery last month in San Diego.
What could happen if Trump rejects the U.S. election results
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump says that if he does not win the Nov. 5 election, he will cry fraud and not accept the results -- just as he did four years ago when he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.
This Saskatchewan community had more meth in its wastewater than any Canadian city, study shows
A humble city in Saskatchewan appears to be consuming more methamphetamine than anywhere else in Canada, based on recent Statistics Canada data.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.